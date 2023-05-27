Man stabbed to death in Victorville identified, no arrest made 

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities identified a man stabbed to death near the Rodeo Village Apartments as 24-year-old Tyreque Oshay Scott, a resident of Victorville.

On Thursday, May 24, 2023, at approximately 10:48 a.m., deputies responded to an unknown problem in the 14200 block of Rodeo Drive.

Upon arriving, deputies found the male victim near the front of the apartment complex in need of medical aid.

(Photo by Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

Deputies rendered aid until emergency medical personnel arrived and he was transported to a local hospital. Despite life-saving efforts, Scott was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigation Division responded to conduct the investigation and determined that Scott had received sharp force injuries.

(Photo by Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

No suspect(s) has not been identified and further information will be released when it becomes available.

A Gofundme fundraiser was launched for Tyreque’s funeral services. According to the account description, Tyrese leaves behind his mother, two sisters, and two young sons. Donations to help with his memorial services can be made via the following link: Please help with funeral services for Tyreque

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Deputy Charlie Lopez, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

