man stabbed near green tree market on hesperia road in victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 46-year-old man was stabbed near the Green Tree Market in Victorville.

It happened on October 7, 2022, at about 5:14 pm, in the 14100 block of Hesperia Road.

Emergency personnel located the victim outside of the market with a wound to his back and transported him by ambulance to a nearby landing zone. The victim was eventually airlifted to a trauma center.

Deputies from the Victorville Police Department were informed by witnesses the suspect ran across the street from the incident location. Deputies searched a home on Outer Hesperia Road, near Hughes Road, and detained three people that were at the location.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG the suspect 27-year-old Zak Villegas, a resident of Victorville, was detained for questioning. After the interview, Villegas was arrested and booked at HDDC for assault with a deadly weapon. He’s currently being held on a $50,000 bail and is scheduled for a court hearing on October 11th.

Information on a possible motive for the stabbing was not available for release at the time of this article.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

