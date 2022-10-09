All News
Man stabbed near Green Tree Market on Hesperia Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 46-year-old man was stabbed near the Green Tree Market in Victorville.
It happened on October 7, 2022, at about 5:14 pm, in the 14100 block of Hesperia Road.
Emergency personnel located the victim outside of the market with a wound to his back and transported him by ambulance to a nearby landing zone. The victim was eventually airlifted to a trauma center.
Deputies from the Victorville Police Department were informed by witnesses the suspect ran across the street from the incident location. Deputies searched a home on Outer Hesperia Road, near Hughes Road, and detained three people that were at the location.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG the suspect 27-year-old Zak Villegas, a resident of Victorville, was detained for questioning. After the interview, Villegas was arrested and booked at HDDC for assault with a deadly weapon. He’s currently being held on a $50,000 bail and is scheduled for a court hearing on October 11th.
Information on a possible motive for the stabbing was not available for release at the time of this article.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
UPDATE: 3 killed, others critically injured in crash on State Route 138 in Phelan
-
All News7 days ago
UPDATE: Man arrested for attempted murder after a fight, shooting at Cosmos Taverna in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in San Bernardino
-
All News5 days ago
Police find 2 men with loaded guns sleeping in the playground at Civic Center Park in Apple Valley
-
All News6 days ago
Apple Valley residential care facility owners arrested for abusing disabled residents
-
All News5 days ago
Man fishing at the Aqueduct in Hesperia robbed, carjacked at gunpoint
-
All News6 days ago
BNSF to Build New Integrated Rail Complex in Barstow to Increase Nationwide Supply Chain
-
All News6 days ago
Man chased and shot near Green Spot Motel in old town Victorville