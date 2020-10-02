Man stabbed in road rage incident in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A road rage incident in Victorville ended with a 21-year-old man arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

It happened on Hesperia Road and Green Tree Blvd on September 30,2020 at about 2:13 PM.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said Dylan Happs and 60-year old Douglas Johnson were involved in a road rage incident while traveling on Hesperia Road.

Happs pulled into a gas station on Hesperia and Eureka to get gas and Johnson pulled into the same station shortly after.

“Johnson got out of his car and approached Happs, who armed himself with a knife and walked to the other side of his car to confront Johnson. Johnson punched Happs in the head and Happs stabbed him in the arm,” stated Rodriguez.

The two men eventually separated and deputies were called to the scene.

Happs was booked at High Desert Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon. He has since posted bail and been released.

