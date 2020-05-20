Man sitting in vehicle pepper-sprayed by 2 unknown suspects

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly pepper-sprayed a man sitting in his vehicle Monday morning in Phelan.

It happened at about 10:45 am on May 18, 2020, in the parking lot of the Napa Auto Parts located at 9501 Sheep Creek Road in Phelan.

According to the adult male victim, he was sitting in his vehicle when two Black male adults approached him. “One of the men started yelling at him and then sprayed him in the face with Pepper Spray,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Sheriff’s officials said the suspects then got into a white SUV and drove away. The SUV has dark tinted windows and damage to the right rear bumper.

Suspect #1 is described as a black male adult, 20-30 years old, skinny, and was wearing a blue “LA” hat and White T-shirt. Suspect #2 is a Black male adult. No other description was available.

The victim was treated by medical personnel at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact Deputy J. Talbot at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, (760) 552-6800. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can report information to WeTip by calling 1-800-78-CRIME, or by accessing the website at www.wetip.com.

