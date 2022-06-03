All News
Man shot while playing basketball at Eva Dell Park in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are continuing to search for a gunman that shot a man playing basketball at Eva Dell Park Thursday afternoon.
It happened at about 8:00 pm, on June 2, 2022, in the 15700 block of 1st Street in Old Town Victoville, directly across from the construction site of the new Wellness Center.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the victim was at the park playing basketball when the shooting occurred.
“After the victim was shot, the suspect left the scene in the victims car,” stated Rodriguez.
Emergency personnel requested a helicopter to land at the scene and airlifted the victim to an out of area trauma center. An update on the condition of the victim or a description of the vehicle were not available at the time of this article.
Rodriguez told VVNG that as of now, the suspect(s) is outstanding and the shooting/carjacking investigation is continuing.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Poloice Department at 760-241-2911.
