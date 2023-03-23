Woman shot while driving on 215 freeway in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a woman was shot while driving on the 215 freeway Wednesday night.

It happened on March 22, 2023, at about 11:24 pm, on the SB I-215, south of Baseline Road in the San Bernardino area.

The victim stated she was driving southbound on I-215 within the #4 lane when an unknown suspect, driving a white vehicle drove to the left of her vehicle (black Honda).

The suspect then fired one round at her vehicle. This round struck the driver side door, traveled through the door and struck the victim in her left leg. No further details were provided by the victim and there are no witnesses to this incident who have come forward at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this freeway shooting is asked to contact the San Bernardino CHP Area, Officer M. Carrillo, at (909) 383-4247.

**correction** The victim is female not male as originally stated in the headline.

