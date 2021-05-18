Man shot outside Rustic Tavern in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after a 62-year-old man was shot outside the Rustic Tavern in Victorville.

It happened on May 15, 2021, at about 12:49 am, in the 14500 block of Hesperia Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the victim was sitting in a car with a friend, in front of Rustic Tavern, when an unknown male knocked on the vehicle window.

“The victim got out of the car and an argument took place,” stated Rodriguez. “During the argument, the victim was shot once.”

Rodriguez said the suspect fled the scene and the victim was rendered aid by people in the bar until deputies and medical aid arrived.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment and an update on his condition was not available.

Police have no suspect leads at this time and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

