Man shot near elementary school in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities conducted an attempted murder investigation after a man was shot near an elementary school Friday afternoon in Victorville.

It happened at about 12:51 pm, on July 2nd in the area of Puesta Del Sol Drive and Tawney Ridge Lane.

Victorville City Fire responded and located a male victim in his 20’s suffering from a gunshot wound. Firefighters requested a helicopter to airlift the male to an out of area trauma center.

According to unverified reports, the male was shot after he allegedly broke into a residence and was later confronted by a male were the burglary occurred.

A resident who asked not to be identified said police forced entry into a home with guns drawn and a male was taken from the location in handcuffs. According to the sheriff’s media logs, no arrests have been made in this incident.

VVNG reached out to the sheriff’s officials for additional information on the investigation. Spokeswoman Jodi Miller said she hadn’t received any information from the Victorville Station. “If I receive information, I will send it to you,” stated the spokeswoman.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo credit: LLN)

