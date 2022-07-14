Man shot multiple times Tuesday night in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are attempting to identify and locate a gunman that shot a 24-year-old multiple times Tuesday night in Adelanto.

On July 12, 2022, at approximately 11:27 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call in the 18800 block of Muskrat Avenue.

According to the caller, a male had been shot and was lying in the street. When deputies arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials said the male victim was airlifted to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. Additional details about the investigation were not available at the time of this release.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Lopez, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

