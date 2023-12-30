Man shot inside the Park View Apartments on Pebble Beach Dr in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was airlifted to a trauma center following a shooting inside the Park View Apartments in Victorville.

It happened at about 3:05 pm, on Friday, December 29, 2023, in the 16300 block of Pebble Beach Drive.

Details into the ongoing investigation are minimal, however, Mara Rodriguez, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Spokeswoman said it is believed the victim was shot by another person.

“The victim has been flown to a trauma center for treatment, no information on their condition at this time,” stated Rodriguez.

A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Aviation helicopter also responded and orbited around the area of the incident as they assisted deputies on the ground.

Rodriguez said she currently had no information indicating that a suspect had been located at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.



