Man shot in the arm knock’s on Hesperia family’s front door for help

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homeowner called 911 after receiving a knock on the door from a man who had been shot, officials said.

It happened on Friday, March 20, 2020, in the 8400 block of Third Avenue in Hesperia.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman said a male knocked on the door of a home just before 5:00 am asking for help and the resident called police.

“The male was suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. He was transported to a hospital for care,” stated Bachman.

According to Bachman, there have been no arrests and suspect information was not available.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous can report information to WeTip by calling 1-800-78-CRIME, or by accessing the website at www.wetip.com.

