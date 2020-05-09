Man shot in old town Victorville, suspect at large

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives are investigating after a man was shot in old town Victorville shortly after midnight.

At about 12:07 am, on May 9, 2020, deputies responded to the report of shots heard in the 16900 block of B Street in old town Victorville.

Sheriff’s officials said when deputies arrived they found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. An update on his condition was not available.

Sheriff’s officials said no suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing and no other details were available for release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

Police are investigating a late-night shooting in old town Victorville. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

