All News
Man shot in Hesperia at 7-Eleven Monday night on Main Street
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Hesperia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday night in Hesperia.
It happened at 9:16 p.m. on the 12700 block of Main Street at the 7-Eleven gas station, near Key Pointe Drive in Hesperia, on January 9, 2023.
According to scanner traffic, San Bernardino County Fire Department was first dispatched to the 7-Eleven for a gunshot victim, however, the gunshot victim drove to the Pilot Gas Station on Highway 395 and Joshua Street, scanner traffic reported.
A few deputies remained at the 7-Eleven for an investigation, searching for surveillance footage, and searching for bullet shell casings near the gas pumps, while other deputies went to the second location.
Deputies and firefighters located the man at the Pilot gas station suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.
The victim’s vehicle, which had paper plates from the State of New York, was riddled with bullet holes, including in the back of the vehicle, and the sides.
No suspect information was available, and no further details were immediately released, however, deputies did have a person in the back of the patrol unit detained for questioning. It’s unclear how they were involved in the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) – 947-1500.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News4 weeks ago
BREAKING: Remains found of 3 dead people, one confirmed to be of missing man
-
All News4 weeks ago
3 people missing after heading to Hesperia for a job offer; family pleads for help
-
15 freeway4 weeks ago
Fatal Bus Rollover Crash on 15 Freeway prompts 5 helicopters to land; 1 dead several critical
-
15 freeway4 weeks ago
Several Were Ejected in Fatal Bus Crash Owned By Tufesa USA LLC, CHP says
-
All News3 weeks ago
31 arrested and illegal gambling machines seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 10th – 16th
-
All News4 weeks ago
Coroner identifies man found dead in Walmart parking lot in Hesperia
-
All News3 weeks ago
Victorville Approves Massive 1 Million Square Foot Warehouse and Distribution Center
-
All News3 weeks ago
Man found dead behind dumpster in Victorville
-
All News4 weeks ago
Body of second person found in crash near Hesperia Lake; Coroner IDs driver and passenger
-
All News1 week ago
Hesperia Denies Extensions of Time on 4 Projects Totaling 350 Homes; Builder Claims Mistreatment, Says ‘Battle Lines are Clear’
-
All News4 weeks ago
Teen rushed to hospital dies from injuries after a crash Tuesday in Apple Valley
-
All News3 weeks ago
San Bernardino County officials warn homeowners of real estate scam