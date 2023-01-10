Man shot in Hesperia at 7-Eleven Monday night on Main Street

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Hesperia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday night in Hesperia.

It happened at 9:16 p.m. on the 12700 block of Main Street at the 7-Eleven gas station, near Key Pointe Drive in Hesperia, on January 9, 2023.

According to scanner traffic, San Bernardino County Fire Department was first dispatched to the 7-Eleven for a gunshot victim, however, the gunshot victim drove to the Pilot Gas Station on Highway 395 and Joshua Street, scanner traffic reported.

A few deputies remained at the 7-Eleven for an investigation, searching for surveillance footage, and searching for bullet shell casings near the gas pumps, while other deputies went to the second location.

Deputies and firefighters located the man at the Pilot gas station suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

The victim’s vehicle, which had paper plates from the State of New York, was riddled with bullet holes, including in the back of the vehicle, and the sides.

No suspect information was available, and no further details were immediately released, however, deputies did have a person in the back of the patrol unit detained for questioning. It’s unclear how they were involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) – 947-1500.

