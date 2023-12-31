Man shot during an altercation Friday night on Catalpa Street in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was shot following an altercation outside of a residence Friday night in Hesperia.

It happened at about 8:13 pm, on December 29, 2023, in the 17800 block of Catalpa Street.

Sheriff’s deputies from the Hesperia Station responded to an assault with a weapon call at the location,

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that it seems there were approximately 10 people at the location involved in an altercation. “During the altercation, an adult male was shot,” stated Rodriguez.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and requested an airship to airlift the shooting victim to a trauma center. The male was subsequently transported to a hospital for treatment.

Back at the scene, deputies searched the dirt area just off the roadway and placed the collected evidence into a bag.

The spokeswoman said no arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.