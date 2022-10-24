Man shot during a deputy-involved shooting Monday morning in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation following a deputy-involved shooting Monday morning in Adelanto.

It happened at about 8:22 am, on October 24, 2022, in the 15100 block of Christopher Street.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG deputies responded to an unwanted subject call and located the male adult nearby. “A deputy-involved shooting occurred and the male subject was transported to a local hospital,” stated Rodriguez.

(Photo courtesy of Joaquin Alvarez)

Cell phone video of the incident shared with VVNG showed deputies performing life-saving measures on the male along the sidewalk.

After the male was transported from the scene a red backpack, a blue baseball cap, a white/black Nike sneaker, and what appears to be a black handgun were left behind next to a cell phone and a puddle of blood.

A witness who asked to remain anonymous said the male was running and allegedly pointed the gun at police and that’s when the shooting happened. The witness reported hearing 10-12 rounds.

At least one nearby home was struck by the gunfire. A resident shared a photo with VVNG showing a bullet casing on the floor after it hit the stucco near the front door. The driver’s side window of a patrol vehicle was also shattered.

The spokeswoman said no injuries were reported to either residents or the deputies and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and information will be updated as it becomes available.

