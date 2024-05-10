 
Man shot at Motel 6 in Victorville on Friday

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 10, 2024 | 3:40 pmLast Updated: May 10, 2024 | 3:51 pm

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting an investigation after a man was shot at a Motel 6 in Victorville on Friday afternoon.

At about 1:26 pm, on May 10, 2024, deputies responded to the motel on Stoddard Wells Road, near the I-15 freeway, for the report of an assault with a weapon.  

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG that when deputies arrived they found a male with a gunshot wound.  “The victim was transported to the hospital and the investigation continues. When we can, we will release additional info,” stated Huerta.

Cell phone video shared with VVNG showed a deputy performing what appeared to be life-saving measures on the male and a woman on her knees screaming.

A section of the Motel 6 parking lot is blocked off with sheriff’s crime scene tape. This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.


