Man shot at after confronting suspects dumping trash

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man’s vehicle was struck by a bullet after he confronted a couple of subjects dumping trash, officials said.

It happened on September 8, 2020, at about 3:00 AM in the area of Jasmine Street and Hesperia Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG subjects in a van were seen by the male victim dumping trash in a dumpster in the shopping center.

Rodriguez said the victim confronted the two Hispanic males and they exchanged words.

“The victim walked back to his car and the subjects followed in their van. One of the subjects fired a gun at the victim, striking his car one time, and they fled the area,” stated Rodriguez.

The suspects have not been located and the victim was not able to provide any further details about the subjects or their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

