Man Shot at Adelanto Party Airlifted to Trauma Center; Two Arrested Following Pursuit

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was shot during a party in Adelanto on Saturday night and was immediately airlifted to a trauma center for treatment.

Officials reported that around 11:30 pm on July 13, 2024, gunshots were heard near Jonathan and Brockman Street.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult male who had been shot. According to Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez, the victim was airlifted to a trauma center and is in serious condition.

Rodriguez indicated that a party or gathering appeared to be taking place at the incident location.

Deputies noticed a vehicle leaving the scene and began a pursuit that lasted four miles. Two individuals were detained in the area of Bartlett Avenue and Koala Road.

Angel Pena, 24, from Wilmington, was arrested for evading a peace officer. Jose Morales, 27, from Adelanto, was arrested for obstructing a peace officer.

In a Ring video obtained by VVNG, music can be heard in the background followed by 4-5 gunshots. A white sedan is seen leaving a nearby apartment complex’s parking lot, with four more shots audible before the video ends.

Currently, there is no update on the condition of the shooting victim. The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.





