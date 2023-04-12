Man shot and killed Tuesday night in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in the city of Adelanto.

It happened at about 11:00 pm, on April 11, 2023, in the area of Bellflower Street and Bartlett Avenue.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG deputies responded to reports of gunfire.

“Upon arriving, they located a male adult victim. He was pronounced deceased,” stated Rodriguez.

A large field near the intersection was blocked off with crime scene tape as homicide investigators conducted the investigation.

Details on a possible motive or if anyone was arrested are unknown at this time. The identity of the victim will be released pending the notification of next of kin.

Rodriguez said nothing further is available for release at this time.

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)