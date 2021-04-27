Man shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Victorville; suspect still at large

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities identified the victim who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon as 38-year-old Jafet Castaneda, a resident of Victorville.

On Sunday, April 25, 2021, at approximately 12:59 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the desert area behind the 13400 block of Mariposa Road, following the report of shots heard.

Upon arrival, deputies located Castaneda, lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.



Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded to conduct the investigation.



Authorities said no arrests have been made; no additional information is available for release at this time.



The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective David Carpenter, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

(Photo by Trevas Dixon, for VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.



