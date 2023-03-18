Adelanto News
Man shot and killed on St. Patrick’s Day in Adelanto; investigation underway
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homicide investigation is underway in the City of Adelanto after a man was shot and killed on St. Patrick’s Day.
On Friday, March 17, 2023, at about 6:14 p.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the 14400 block of Clemson Court for a report of an assault with a weapon call.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG deputies arrived and discovered a male subject had been shot.
San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and requested a helicopter to land at the nearby fire station and airlift the gunshot victim to a trauma center.
“The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The investigation is ongoing and the scene is still very active,” Huerta stated.
Witnesses reported hearing anywhere between 10-12 gunshots before a pause that was followed by even more gunfire.
The crime scene area is blocked off with crime scene tape and detectives have arrived and are conducting the investigation.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
