Man shot and killed on Forrest Avenue in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation in a neighborhood near Avalon Park in Victorville.

It happened just before 1:30 am, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in the 16400 block of Forrest Avenue.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG gunshots were heard outside of a residence and a male was observed on the ground. Medical aid personnel arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The victim’s body was located near the entrance to a driveway of a residence. At about 5:00 am, multiple Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) and Homicide Detectives had arrived and could be seen conducting the investigation.

Details on a suspect or suspects were not available at the time of this article.

Rodriguez said the scene is still active and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

