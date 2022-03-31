All News
Man shot and killed on Forrest Avenue in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation in a neighborhood near Avalon Park in Victorville.
It happened just before 1:30 am, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in the 16400 block of Forrest Avenue.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG gunshots were heard outside of a residence and a male was observed on the ground. Medical aid personnel arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.
The victim’s body was located near the entrance to a driveway of a residence. At about 5:00 am, multiple Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) and Homicide Detectives had arrived and could be seen conducting the investigation.
Details on a suspect or suspects were not available at the time of this article.
Rodriguez said the scene is still active and more information will be provided when it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
Woman airlifted to hospital after being ejected from car crash in Victorville￼￼
-
All News7 days ago
Motorcyclist killed and another injured in crash on Rodeo Drive in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Man killed in head-on traffic collision along Ranchero Road in Hesperia
-
All News5 days ago
2 people airlifted after crash involving 2 semis on the 15 freeway in Hesperia
-
All News4 days ago
Man killed in rollover crash on I-15 freeway near Baker identified
-
All News5 days ago
85-year-old woman dies weeks after crashing in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
Motorcyclist injured in hit and run crash on NB I-15 in the Cajon Pass
-
All News5 days ago
Travel trailer burns in vegetation along the I-15 freeway in Oak Hills￼