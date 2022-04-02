All News
Man shot and killed on Forrest Avenue in Victorville identified as 34-year-old transient
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man shot and killed on Forrest Avenue in Victorville was identified as Robert Montoya, a 34-year-old transient, officials said.
VVNG reported on the homicide investigation when it happened on Thursday, March 31, 2022, near Avalon Park in the 16400 block of Forrest Avenue.
Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded after the reporting party called 911 and said he heard gunshots outside his residence and observed a male down in his driveway.
When deputies arrived they located Montoya suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Deputies arrived and found the victim, identified as Robert Montoya, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Detectives from the Specialized Investigation Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation.
The sheriff’s department said no further information was available at this time and details on a suspect or suspects are unknown.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-387-3609.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com
Related Article: Man shot and killed on Forrest Avenue in Victorville
More Stories
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Woman airlifted to hospital after being ejected from car crash in Victorville￼￼
-
All News6 days ago
Man killed in head-on traffic collision along Ranchero Road in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
Man killed in rollover crash on I-15 freeway near Baker identified
-
All News7 days ago
2 people airlifted after crash involving 2 semis on the 15 freeway in Hesperia
-
All News4 days ago
Food truck employees robbed at gunpoint on Highway 395 in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
HESPERIA: Deputies shoot, kill suspect after domestic-violence call
-
All News7 days ago
85-year-old woman dies weeks after crashing in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
CHP conducted Special Enforcement Operation on the I-15 freeway from San Diego to Nevada