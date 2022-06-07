All News
Man shot and killed on Burning Tree Drive in Victorville identified
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials identified a man shot and killed Saturday night in Victorville as 42-year-old Jose Rojas.
On June 4, 2022, at about 9:43 pm, deputies with the Victorville Police Department responded to an assault with a weapon call in the 14000 block of Burning Tree Drive.
When deputies arrived, they found Rojas suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials did not give the location of where the victim was located.
Rojas was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, officials said.
According to a news release, through investigation, deputies learned an altercation occurred at the location, and 20-year-old Jeremiah Ponce, a resident of Victorville, fired the gun at Rojas.”
Investigators with Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division-Homicide Detail responded and are conducting the investigation.
Officials said the full report will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of charges.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Ian Gosswiller, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589.
Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
