Man shot and killed inside Shady Oasis Kampground in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives are investigating a murder inside the Shady Oasis Kampground in Victorville.
At about 9:52 am, on June 21, 2021, deputies responded to the 16500 block of Stoddard Wells Road for the report of a deceased male at the location, officials said.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller told VVNG detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division are conducting a death investigation.
A resident who asked not to be identified reported hearing arguing throughout the night involving two men who live at the location followed by two gunshots coming from inside the victim’s RV.
According to the witness, the suspect is a dangerous felon named William and described him as a hot-headed individual who constantly threatens to kill people with his AR-15 and had previously shot into his neighbor’s trailer.
“This has been going on since he moved in a year ago, everyone here has called 911 almost daily on William and they can never find the gun.”
Miller said no further details are available at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.
