Man shot and killed in parking lot of the Green Tree Inn in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — For the second time in less than 24 hours detectives are investigating another homicide in the City of Victorville, this time after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Green Tree Inn.

It happened at about 8:48 pm, on Thursday, September 16, 2022, in the 14100 block of Green Tree Blvd.

Witnesses reported a fight between two men followed by gunfire and the victim was allegedly shot in the face.

A sheriff’s helicopter circled around the area as deputies secured the scene. At this time, it’s unknown if any suspect or suspects have been arrested.

Homicide detectives have responded to the hotel and a large portion of the parking lot facing Mariposa Road is taped off for the investigation.

Earlier this morning VVNG reported on a man killed in the Amtrak parking lot in old town Victorville.

Sheriff’s officials have not released any information about the ongoing investigation. This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

