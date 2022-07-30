Man shot and killed Friday night in old town Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of Seventh Street in old town Victorville has been closed for over 12 hours after a man was shot and killed Friday night.

It happened at about 10:11 pm, on July 29, 2022, in the area of Sixth and Seventh Streets.

Emergency personnel arrived and located at least one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a trauma center where despite life-saving measures he was pronounced deceased. His identity will be released pending notification on next of kin.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Witnesses said that after the shooting the suspect’s vehicle was involved in a crash leaving behind the bumper and license plate.

Sheriff’s officials have not yet released any details and have not responded to an email inquiry about a possible suspect being arrested.

As of 10:30 am., the following day, a hard road closure remained in place along Seventh Street between Forrest Avenue and C Street while the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Homicide Team conducted the lengthy investigation.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.