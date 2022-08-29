All News
Man shot and killed during an altercation in Victorville identified
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities identified a 62-year-old man shot and killed during an altercation Thursday night in old town Victorville.
It happened on August 25, 2022, at about 9:47 pm, in an alleyway near B and 3rd Streets in old town Victorville.
Deputies responded regarding a man who had been shot and upon arrival, they found Dominic Alfonso Yanez, had succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Investigators with Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation.
According to a sheriff’s news release, “it was discovered Yanez was armed with a knife and had been involved in an altercation with another person. During the altercation, Yanez was shot.”
Officials said investigators identified and interviewed all involved parties. “At this time, no arrests have been made. The case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review,” stated sheriff’s officials.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Chris Crosswhite, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Related Article: Detectives investigating two homicides less than 24 hours apart in Victorville
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Victorville woman finds burglars inside her home after leaving for several days
-
All News6 days ago
Three people injured after drunk driver causes three-vehicle crash in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Truck driver suffers medical emergency on I-15 freeway in Victorville and crashes
-
All News6 days ago
Barstow man arrested for attempted kidnapping of a 9-year-old
-
All News5 days ago
Eastbound side of SR-138 in the Cajon Pass closed due to fatal crash
-
All News6 days ago
SBSD deputies arrest drug dealer at a home in Pinon Hills
-
All News5 days ago
Motorcyclist injured in a hit and run crash in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
Three semis involved in crash on the NB I-15 in the Cajon Pass