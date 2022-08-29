Man shot and killed during an altercation in Victorville identified

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities identified a 62-year-old man shot and killed during an altercation Thursday night in old town Victorville.

It happened on August 25, 2022, at about 9:47 pm, in an alleyway near B and 3rd Streets in old town Victorville.

Deputies responded regarding a man who had been shot and upon arrival, they found Dominic Alfonso Yanez, had succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators with Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “it was discovered Yanez was armed with a knife and had been involved in an altercation with another person. During the altercation, Yanez was shot.”

Officials said investigators identified and interviewed all involved parties. “At this time, no arrests have been made. The case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Chris Crosswhite, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Related Article: Detectives investigating two homicides less than 24 hours apart in Victorville