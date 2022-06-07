Adelanto News
Man shot and killed left on the side of the road in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are searching for three men wanted in connection to the murder of a 62-year-old man.
On June 3, 2022, at about 3:45 pm, a motorist traveling on Sheep Creek Road saw three subjects carrying a man, later identified as Renming Chen.
According to a sheriff’s news release, “the men sat Chen down on the side of the roadway near Bookasta Road, adjacent to the open desert. The motorist pulled to the side of the road and called 911. The three men walked away from Chen.”
Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station and emergency personnel from American Medical Response (AMR) responded and began life-saving measures. Despite their efforts, Chen was pronounced deceased. Chen was found to have suffered a gunshot wound.
Investigators with Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division-Homicide Detail responded and are conducting the investigation.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Shawn Thurman, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589.
Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Wrightwood man shot and killed inside his home, suspect arrested
-
All News6 days ago
Fontana man with loaded gun arrested in Victorville shopping center
-
All News3 days ago
Motorcyclist airlifted after crashing with a vehicle on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
-
Adelanto News7 days ago
29-year-old Adelanto man arrested for bringing drugs into a jail facility
-
All News6 days ago
3 men arrested for burglary, weapons, and other charges in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Man shot while playing basketball at Eva Dell Park in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Victorville City Hall lights up in rainbow colors to celebrate Pride Month
-
All News6 days ago
Deputy Kimberly Kabluyen awarded Deputy of the Year by the Barstow Optimist Group