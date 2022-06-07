Man shot and killed left on the side of the road in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are searching for three men wanted in connection to the murder of a 62-year-old man.

On June 3, 2022, at about 3:45 pm, a motorist traveling on Sheep Creek Road saw three subjects carrying a man, later identified as Renming Chen.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “the men sat Chen down on the side of the roadway near Bookasta Road, adjacent to the open desert. The motorist pulled to the side of the road and called 911. The three men walked away from Chen.”

(image: google maps)

Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station and emergency personnel from American Medical Response (AMR) responded and began life-saving measures. Despite their efforts, Chen was pronounced deceased. Chen was found to have suffered a gunshot wound.

Investigators with Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division-Homicide Detail responded and are conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Shawn Thurman, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.