Man shot and killed Christmas Day in Hesperia; suspects at large

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives are searching for two unknown males responsible for the murder of a 39-year-old Victorville man.

On Friday, December 25, 2020 at 4:46 p.m. deputies responded to a man down in the area of Bear Valley Rd. and 7th Street.

According to a sheriffs news release, “deputies arrived and found the victim, Travon Alexis, unresponsive in the roadway and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel transported Alexis to Desert Valley Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

Homicide Detectives responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

“Detectives determined Alexis was near his parked vehicle in the liquor store parking lot and was confronted by two unknown males. Moments later one of the suspects shot Alexis and then fled on foot,” stated the release.

Alexis ran away from his vehicle into the roadway where he collapsed.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are asking anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, to contact Detective Tramayne Phillips, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

(Photo: Travon Alexis Facebook)