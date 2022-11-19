Man shoots and kills himself after attempting to kill his wife in Helendale

HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 66-year-old man shot and killed himself after attempting to kill his wife inside their home in the Silver Lakes community.

On Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 4:08 am, deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to a 911 call in the 27400 block of Outrigger Lane in Helendale.

According to the caller, her husband physically assaulted her and made threats against her life and his own.

“The victim was severely injured and unable to move. She could not tell responding law enforcement officers if he was still in the house, but believed she heard a single gunshot from somewhere inside the house,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Responding officers forced entry into the residence and located the victim, on the floor, with severe injuries.

Deputies located the husband, identified as Mario Lopez, in a separate room with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was flown to a local hospital by Mercy Air.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy D. Steuerwald, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78 CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.