All News
Man shines laser at another driver, causing her to crash into his vehicle in Phelan
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 46-year-old man was issued a citation after shining a laser at another driver and causing her to crash into his vehicle in Phelan, officials said.
On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 12:12 a.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station were asked to assist California Highway Patrol with an accident on US Hwy 138, west of US Highway 2.
According to a sheriff’s news release, the victim was driving on US Hwy 138 with the suspect, identified as Scott Socea, a resident of Lancaster, driving in the vehicle directly behind her.
“Socea felt the victim was driving to slow and passed her. Once in front of the victim, Socea stepped on his breaks and the victim flashed her bright lights at him. Socea then shined a green laser back at the victim’s car and directly into her eyes. The victim was unable to see due to the laser shining directly into her eyes, and rear ended Socea’s vehicle,” stated the news release.
Officials said the laser was recovered and booked into evidence. Socea was issued a citation to appear in San Bernardino County Superior Court for brandishing a weapon.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Williams, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
UPDATE: 3 killed, others critically injured in crash on State Route 138 in Phelan
-
All News7 days ago
UPDATE: Man arrested for attempted murder after a fight, shooting at Cosmos Taverna in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in San Bernardino
-
All News5 days ago
Police find 2 men with loaded guns sleeping in the playground at Civic Center Park in Apple Valley
-
All News6 days ago
Apple Valley residential care facility owners arrested for abusing disabled residents
-
All News5 days ago
Man fishing at the Aqueduct in Hesperia robbed, carjacked at gunpoint
-
All News6 days ago
BNSF to Build New Integrated Rail Complex in Barstow to Increase Nationwide Supply Chain
-
All News6 days ago
Man chased and shot near Green Spot Motel in old town Victorville