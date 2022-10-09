Man shines laser at another driver, causing her to crash into his vehicle in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 46-year-old man was issued a citation after shining a laser at another driver and causing her to crash into his vehicle in Phelan, officials said.

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 12:12 a.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station were asked to assist California Highway Patrol with an accident on US Hwy 138, west of US Highway 2.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the victim was driving on US Hwy 138 with the suspect, identified as Scott Socea, a resident of Lancaster, driving in the vehicle directly behind her.

“Socea felt the victim was driving to slow and passed her. Once in front of the victim, Socea stepped on his breaks and the victim flashed her bright lights at him. Socea then shined a green laser back at the victim’s car and directly into her eyes. The victim was unable to see due to the laser shining directly into her eyes, and rear ended Socea’s vehicle,” stated the news release.

Officials said the laser was recovered and booked into evidence. Socea was issued a citation to appear in San Bernardino County Superior Court for brandishing a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Williams, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

