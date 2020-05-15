Man sexually assaulted woman he bound with duct tape

FAWNSKIN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 53-year-old man out on parole is back in jail after a woman was bound with duct tape and sexually assaulted, officials said.

Aaron Edwards, a resident of Big Bear was arrested by the Big Bear Sheriff’s Department on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

According to a news release, at about 12:30 am, on May 13th deputies responded to a residence in Big Bear Lake regarding a sexual assault.

“It was reported that Aaron Edwards bound the victim with duct tape around her wrist and mouth then proceeded to sexually assault her,” stated the release.

Edwards was located at his residence on Big Bear Blvd. and was taken into custody without incident. Deputies and detectives served a search warrant at his home and located additional evidence linking him to the crime.

Edwards was later booked at West Valley Detention Center for PC 289(A)(1)(A) Penetration with a foreign object and a no-bail parole hold as Edwards is on active felony parole.

