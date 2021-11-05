All News
Man selling Playstation robbed at gunpoint in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville man was robbed at gunpoint after attempting to sell a Playstation to a stranger he met online.
It happened on November 1, 2021, at about 10:00 pm, in the 12100 block of Mariposa Road.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak said the suspect took the PlayStation from the victim at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.
The suspect was described as a black male and the victim was not injured.
The spokeswoman reminds the public that If they plan to meet a stranger be aware of their surroundings and the person they are potentially meeting.
Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Ranchero Road Thursday night in Hesperia
-
All News4 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in crash on State Route 138 in Hesperia
-
All News7 days ago
One person airlifted after crash on D Street in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
2 people airlifted after crash on Highway 395 in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Sheep Creek Road in Phelan
-
All News4 days ago
Hesperia man killed in single-vehicle crash on Halloween night
-
All News3 days ago
Nothing Bundt Cakes coming soon to Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
DUI driver cite released after crashing into occupied school bus in Victorville