Man selling Playstation robbed at gunpoint in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville man was robbed at gunpoint after attempting to sell a Playstation to a stranger he met online.

It happened on November 1, 2021, at about 10:00 pm, in the 12100 block of Mariposa Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak said the suspect took the PlayStation from the victim at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was described as a black male and the victim was not injured.

The spokeswoman reminds the public that If they plan to meet a stranger be aware of their surroundings and the person they are potentially meeting.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

