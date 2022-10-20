Man selling iPhone on Offer Up robbed at gunpoint in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man looking to sell an iPhone on the Offer Up App ended up being robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in Adelanto.

On October 18, 2022, at about 8:30 pm, deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a 911 call in the 11700 block of Lee Avenue.

According to the adult male victim, he arranged to meet the suspect at an apartment complex in the 11700 block of Lee Avenue in Adelanto to sell him an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the two connected over the mobile app Offer Up and arranged the terms of the sale.

“The suspect handed the victim $300 cash, and the victim handed the suspect the cell phone. When the victim realized the money felt counterfeit, the suspect lifted his shirt, brandished a handgun in his waistband and ran from the area,” stated the news release.

The suspect is described as a black male juvenile, 15-16 years of age, and was last seen wearing a hoodie and gray sweats.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy C. Alfred at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

