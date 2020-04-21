Man runs to Circle K for help after being stabbed in Victorville; airlifted to trauma center

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man stabbed multiple times managed to escape from his attacker’s vehicle and ran to a nearby Circle K gas station for help.

At about 5:15 pm on Monday, April 20, 2020, deputies from the Victorville station requested firefighters to respond to the gas station at the corner of Balsam and Nisqualli Roads reference a stabbing.

According to preliminary reports, the victim was stabbed inside a pick-up truck closer to the intersection. The victim was able to escape his attacker by running to the gas station for help.

When first responders arrived, they located the male victim with multiple stab wounds near the front doors of the Circle K.

Victorville City Fire requested a helicopter to land at Desert Valley Hospital and airlift the patient to a trauma center.

Deputies placed crime scene tape near the entrance and picked up what appeared to be a torn pair of pants, black dress shoes, some type of rope, and placed it inside a brown bag for evidence. There was smeared blood visible on the glass doors.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.