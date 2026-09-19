Man Runs From Hesperia Crash, Jumps Into Aqueduct Before Being Detained

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man ran from the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Hesperia on Friday afternoon and entered the California Aqueduct before deputies eventually removed him from the water and detained him, authorities said.

The crash was reported at about 3:04 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2026, at the intersection of Sultana Street and Topaz Avenue.

The vehicles involved were a white Mazda3 and a black Honda sedan. The female driver of the Mazda was transported by ambulance to a local hospital as a precaution.

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Photos from the scene show the Mazda came to rest partially on a sidewalk and against landscaping near the intersection. The black Honda sustained extensive front-end damage.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jenny Smith told VVNG that deputies were called for a report of a two-vehicle traffic collision.

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“Upon arrival a male subject ran from the location and led deputies on a foot pursuit. The male subject ran to the aqueduct and got into the water. He was eventually removed from the water and detained,” Smith said.

Smith said the investigation remains ongoing and additional information will be released when it becomes available. Officials did not provide additional details about how the crash occurred, including the direction of travel of either vehicle or the circumstances leading up to the collision.

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VVNG will update this article as additional information becomes available.

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