Man Robbed of Wallet in Victorville Alleyway

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupDecember 28, 2023 | 9:13 pm

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police in Victorville are continuing to investigate a wallet robbery that occurred in an alleyway.

At approximately 4:13 pm, on December 23, 2023, an adult male was confronted by another adult male in the alley near the Impressions Apartments in the 15500 block of Midtown Drive.

The perpetrator, described as a black male, reportedly approached the victim with his hands concealed in his jacket pocket, creating the impression that he was armed.

“He took money from the victim’s wallet and fled the area,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident, anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.



