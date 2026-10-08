Man Robbed of E-Bike in Hesperia After Suspect Pulls Up in U-Haul and Fires Gunshot

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An armed robbery investigation is underway after a man reportedly fired a gunshot past another man before stealing his electric bicycle in Hesperia.

The incident was reported on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at approximately 5:09 p.m. near the intersection of C Avenue and Mojave Street.

According to information provided to VVNG by Hesperia Police Department Sheriff’s Service Specialist Lyndsi Garrett, the adult male victim was at the location when an unknown suspect arrived in a U-Haul vehicle.

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The suspect, described as an adult male wearing a ball cap, T-shirt and jeans, exited the vehicle and approached the victim’s electric bicycle.

Garrett said the suspect told the victim he was going to take the e-bike. When the victim refused, the suspect pointed a pistol at him and fired one shot past him, according to Garrett.

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Fearing for his life, the victim stepped aside and allowed the suspect to take his e-bike.

No additional details were immediately provided.

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The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500.

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