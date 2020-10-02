Man robbed by two suspects impersonating police officers in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking for assistance from the community to identify two suspects responsible for robbery and impersonating a peace officer.

According to the male victim, he was driving westbound on Palmdale Road, west of Bellflower Street, when he was pulled over by the suspects who were driving a Black Crown Victoria with police lights.

The victim, a 29-year-old told deputies he was assaulted and robbed by two Hispanic male adults in their 30’s.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy D. Waters at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

