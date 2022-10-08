Man robbed at gunpoint while in his car at the Rancho Seneca apartments in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint while in his car at the Rancho Seneca Apartments.

It happened on October 6, 2022, at about 4:29 am, in the 14700 block of Seneca Road in Victorville.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG the victim was in the parking lot of the apartments when a rock was thrown through his vehicle’s front passenger window.

Blake said two black male adults around 18-20 years old appeared at the passenger window with guns demanding the victim’s property.

“The victim complied with their demands and gave them his chain necklaces. The suspects ran off giving the victim a chance to drive away,” stated Blake.

The victim received medical attention at the scene and deputies are still searching for the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.