Man robbed at gunpoint after using Chase ATM in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities said a man was robbed at gunpoint after using a Chase ATM in Apple Valley.

It happened on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at about 7:07 am, in the 20200 block of Highway 18.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban told VVNG the victim had just taken $550 out of the ATM when approached by an unknown black male adult who robbed him at gunpoint.

The Chase ATM/branch is located within the same shopping center as the Bank of America ATM where a woman was robbed at gunpoint after using the ATM on October 17th. The suspect described as a black male adult held a gun to the victim’s side and demanded her money.

Both of the armed robberies are still being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call the Apple Valley Police Department at 760-240-7400.

