Man riding bicycle in Victorville critically injured after being hit by car

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A helicopter was requested to airlift a bicycle rider who was struck by a vehicle Friday night.

At about 7:24 p.m., the Victorville Fire Department and Victorville Police Department responded to reports of a bicyclist down in the area of Hesperia Road and Green Tree Blvd.

Upon arrival, they found the male bicyclist lying in the southbound lane of Hesperia Road unable to move.

Firefighters requested a helicopter to land at Desert Valley Hospital to transport the critically injured victim to a trauma center.

The driver of the involved vehicle, a 2008 Pontiac G8, remained at the scene and cooperated with officials. The dark gray vehicle sustained major damage to the front passenger-side windshield and headlight.

The involved vehicle had major damage to the front windshield. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, Victor Valley News)

A stretch of Hesperia Road was briefly closed while emergency personnel worked on the victim, and while authorities investigated the crash.

No further details were immediately available Friday night.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 130,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.