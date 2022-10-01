Adelanto News
Man pistol-whipped during armed robbery near John Mgrdichian Park in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 52-year-old man was pistol-whipped during an armed robbery near John Mgrdichian Park in Adelanto.
It happened on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 3:34 a.m., near Verbena Road and Pemberton Street in Adelanto.
Sheriff’s officials said the adult male victim was near the park when he was approached by two black male adults.
“The suspects both brandished handguns and demanded money. They stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim and his cell phone. One of the suspects hit the victim on the head with his gun,” stated a sheriff’s press release.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries and the suspects are currently outstanding.
Both suspects are described as black male adults, 20-30 years old, thin build. Last seen wearing shorts, black shoes, and black hooded sweatshirts.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Joel Sandles, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
