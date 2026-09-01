Man Pistol-Whipped And Shot During Dispute In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating an attempted murder after a man was struck in the face with a handgun and then shot during a dispute in Victorville.

The incident was reported at about 5:51 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2026, in the 14100 block of Green Tree Blvd., according to information provided by Gloria Orejel, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the location for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

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“When they arrived, they learned the male victim was in a dispute with the male suspect. The suspect struck the victim in the face with a handgun and then shot him,” Orejel said.

The suspect fled the location, and the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

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No additional information about the victim’s condition or the identity of the suspect was provided.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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