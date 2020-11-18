Man panhandling arrested after attempting to rob a customer at gunpoint

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 39-year-old man panhandling outside of a local store was arrested after attempting to rob a customer at gunpoint, officials said.

On Sunday, November 15, 2020, at approximately 7:39 am, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were dispatched to the AM/PM store located at 20815 Bear Valley Road regarding an attempted robbery.

Upon arrival, it was learned the suspect, later identified as Mason Opal, initially approached the victim at the 76-gas station and asked for gas money.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “the victim gave Opal five dollars and noticed a few minutes later; Opal was panhandling at the AM/PM store across the street. The victim proceeded to the AM/PM and confronted Opal about panhandling. Opal then pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the victim’s forehead, and demanded all his money. The victim pushed Opal away, at which time Opal left the location. The victim was able to provide a description, and the license plate number of the vehicle Opal was driving.”

A short time later, the vehicle was located at the AM/PM at 16869 D Street in the City of Victorville. With the assistance of deputies from the Victorville Police Department, Opal was taken into custody. During the search of the vehicle, a black 1911 replica was located.

Opal was transported to the High Desert Detention Center and booked for being in violation of PC 664/211, Attempted Robbery.

Opal is scheduled to appear in the Victorville Superior Court on November 17, 2020 and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy G. Dominquez at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.