Man on parole arrested for possession of stolen property after attempting to run from police in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man with a gun call resulted in a 24-year-old Phelan man getting arrested for possession of stolen property after he attempted to run from police, officials said.

On Monday, June 13, 2022, at 7:27 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a man with a gun, near Johnson Road and Holly Road in Phelan.

The caller was able to provide law enforcement with a description of the vehicle and the suspect.

According to a news release, “As Deputy K. Williams approached the intersection, he was passed by the suspect. He attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop. Deputy Williams located the vehicle unoccupied and stuck in the sand a short time later.”

During a check of the area, deputies Williams, Guzman, and Lajuj tracked and located Oscar Jesus Camacho Alvarez hiding under a black tarp and other miscellaneous items.

“Deputies located a rifle scope, but no gun. The gray Nissan Frontier Camacho Alvarez was driving was stolen out of Phelan on June 9, 2022,” stated the release.

Oscar Jesus CamachoAlvarez, who is currently on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS), was booked at High Desert Detention Center for possession of stolen property and is being held without bail on a parole hold.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Williams, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

