Man On Parole Accused Of Beating Wife Before Carjacking Her In Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 52-year-old Apple Valley man on parole was arrested for carjacking and spousal battery after allegedly beating his wife and leaving in her vehicle Thursday evening.

Deputies responded to a reported assault in the 13100 block of Topsanna Road at approximately 6:47 p.m. on November 5, 2026, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Orejel.

Orejel told VVNG the victim was at a family member’s house and was involved in a physical altercation with another woman when the victim’s husband, David Baumgaertel, arrived.

Baumgaertel allegedly chased the victim to her vehicle and began hitting her. When she attempted to leave, he took the keys and continued the assault, Orejel said.

The victim hid on the property, and Baumgaertel left the location in her vehicle, according to Orejel.

Baumgaertel was later arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center. Booking information lists charges of carjacking under Penal Code Section 215(a), spousal battery under Penal Code Section 243(e)(1), and a parole violation under Penal Code Section 3056.

Bail for the carjacking and battery charges is listed at $100,000. However, Baumgaertel remains held without bail on the parole violation.

He is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on November 9, 2026, at 8 a.m. in Department NF for the carjacking and battery case. The booking information also lists a November 12, 2026, appearance at 8 a.m. in Department VA for the parole violation.

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