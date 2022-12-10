Man knocked unconscious after a road rage attack in Victorville, suspect at large

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was knocked unconscious after he was punched during a road rage attack in Victorville, officials said.

On December 6, 2022, at about 5:47 pm, the victim was driving on Mojave Drive with his family in the car when the suspect’s vehicle, a white SUV, tried to illegally pass them using a turn lane.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG the suspect was unable to pass and pulled back behind the victim’s vehicle and began flashing his headlight’s high beams at the victim.

The suspect started driving illegally next to the victim’s vehicle around turns and onto Jeraldo Drive near Amber Pointe Drive. The victim pulled over hoping the suspect would stop following him.

“The suspect pulled over in front of the victim’s vehicle, got out, and approached the victim’s vehicle. The victim exited and got into a verbal argument with the suspect. That’s when the suspect punched the victim rendering him unconscious,” stated Blake.

After the road rage assault, the suspect fled the area. The suspect was described as a large white male adult in his 30s approximately 6’3” 200+lbs. The suspect’s vehicle is a white SUV with a possible partial license plate number 6CE?162.

Blake said deputies have been unable to identify a suspect or vehicle based on the information provided. The victim sustained minor injuries and the suspect is wanted for assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

