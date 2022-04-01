Man killed outside the Green Tree Inn in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was killed outside of the Green Tree Inn in Victorville.

Deputies responded to the 14100 block of Green Tree Blvd at about 2:13 am, on April 1, 2022.

Upon arrival, deputies and emergency personnel found the victim down near the entrance of the hotel lobby and pronounced him deceased at the scene.

VVNG has requested details about the ongoing investigation from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s public information officer.

Approximately 24 hours earlier, homicide detectives conducted another investigation after a man was shot and killed on Forrest Avenue in Victorville. At this time it’s unknown if the murders are in any way related.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

